A Jewish driver rammed his car into residents in the central Israeli Arab village of Kafr Qasim, wounding eight people in four consecutive incidents on Wednesday evening, with a leading activist in the village claiming that the suspect was influenced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric against Arab lawmakers in the Knesset.

Three of the wounded are in moderate condition, and the victims include several women who were leaving a wedding nearby.

Police said they had arrested the suspect and launched an investigation into the incident. Hebrew media reported that officers were looking into whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or whether he suffered from mental illness.

But Said Issa, a leading community activist in Kafr Qasim, issued a statement calling the incident an “act of terror.”

“Someone who loses control of his vehicle might hit one or two vehicles, but not multiple people in several different places,” Issa said. “The attacker struck at four locations, one after the other.”

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“This is the result of the incitement campaign against Arab citizens. It started with politicians — the Prime Minister and the media — and this is the outcome,” he asserted.

Netanyahu has branded all lawmakers in the Arab-led Joint List and Ra’am parties as “terror supporters” and has claimed that partnering with them would put the country’s security at risk.

תיעוד ממצלמת אבטחה מהדריסה בכפר קאסם, הערב Advertisement שימוש לפי סעיף 27א' לחוק זכויות יוצרים pic.twitter.com/qSWXMbjYeP — הארץ חדשות (@haaretznewsvid) November 18, 2026

The rhetoric against them ran through last month’s election campaign and has continued as Netanyahu’s rivals consider whether to partner with them in order to form an alternative government to oust the longtime premier.

Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi posted a clip from a recent broadcast on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 network where a reporter characterized high voter turnout for the two Arab-majority parties in Kafr Qasim as an Islamist “military operation.”

“Was the Jewish driver who ran over residents of Kafr Qasim influenced by this incitement video on Channel 14 against the residents of Kafr Qasim?” Tibi wrote on X.