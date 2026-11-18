Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to refile an indictment against Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv once the new Knesset House Committee is established, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The far-right lawmaker was initially indicted in May over social media posts from 2024 identifying the partner of anti-government protest leader Shikma Bressler as a Shin Bet agent, while promoting baseless conspiracy theories linking him to Hamas and insinuating that he bore responsibility for the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror onslaught.

The following month, however, the House Committee, controlled by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, granted immunity to Gotliv, who was at the time a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party. That decision shielded her from criminal prosecution.

Baharav-Miara opposed granting immunity to Gotliv, arguing that she was not entitled to it, given that her social media posts were repeated and deliberate, rather than a slip of the tongue.

The full Knesset nevertheless voted 61-48 to uphold the committee’s decision on the grounds that Gotliv’s actions were carried out in the course of, or for the purpose of, fulfilling her duties as a member of Knesset, and voted 62-48 for a measure saying the indictment was filed in bad faith or in a discriminatory manner.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The immunity expired with the dissolution of the outgoing Knesset, and Gotliv will have to reapply once a new House Committee is formed. The request is unlikely to be granted, however, given that the balance of power in the Knesset has shifted and Netanyahu and his allies will no longer have a majority on the various Knesset committees.

Gotliv has never disputed the underlying facts of the indictment against her, but has repeatedly argued that her actions were justified.

Ahead of the June vote in the plenum, she claimed that the case against her was intended to “whitewash the senior leadership of the Shin Bet and blacken the government’s name” and insisted that she revealed the Shin Bet officer’s identity “for the sake of my role and for the sake of the people.”

Advertisement

Gotliv is also currently facing a civil lawsuit filed by Bressler for revealing her partner’s identity, after the Lod District Court ruled that her parliamentary immunity did not extend to the defamation claims in the suit.

The court ruled, however, that Gotliv’s immunity did extend to other items detailed in the suit, and as such, dismissed portions of the filing.

Gotliv has repeatedly alleged that US intelligence agencies had intercepted a conversation between Bressler’s partner and then-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in the run-up to October 7, 2023.

According to the conspiracy theory, then-Mossad head David Barnea had summoned Bressler for a meeting as a result of the intelligence, days before the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the Likud party, and the Mossad spy agency have repeatedly and forcefully denied the claims.

Bressler filed the NIS 2.6 million ($890,000 at the current exchange rate) defamation suit against Gotliv in February 2024.

Advertisement

Since entering the Knesset after elections in November 2022, Gotliv has gained a reputation for making incendiary claims, such as accusing the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet of “working for terrorists.”

Bressler, a prominent physicist, gained national attention as one of the most visible leaders of the nationwide protest movement that sprang up in 2023 against the government’s judicial overhaul.