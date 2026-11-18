The global Jewish population will grow from 15 million in 2020 to nearly 18 million by 2070, with 62% of that number living in Israel, according to a demographic study published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

In 2020, according to the study, 46% of the world’s Jews lived in Israel. The vast majority of Jews outside Israel live in the United States.

The study also found that world Jewry’s share of the global population is due to decline, and Islam is set to surpass Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035. Muslims are due to account for 36 percent of the world’s population by that year due to high fertility rates.

If current trends continue, Pew found, by 2070 the global Muslim population will grow 80% to 3.64 billion, while the Christian population will increase 30%, to 2.96 billion.

The study found the number of Jews will grow just 20% during that period, falling short of the 29% growth rate for humanity as a whole. According to Pew’s projections, Jews will decrease from 0.19% of the global population in 2020 to 0.17% by 2070, and remain the smallest of the seven major religious groups analyzed.

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The global Hindu population will grow 17% by 2070, while the number of Buddhists will drop 23%, the survey found.

Religiously unaffiliated people (also known as “nones”) are projected to drop substantially as a share of the global population, from 24% in 2020 to 17% in 2070 — a decline driven almost entirely by China’s aging and contracting population. The vast majority of the world’s nones reside in the East Asian nation, Pew added.

Projections were made using a model that projects future populations country by country, using baseline data on age structures, fertility rates, mortality rates, international migration, and religious switching patterns.

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All data about religious groups is measured according to “religious self-identity,” Pew said. People who do not identify with Judaism as a religion — such as those who consider themselves Jewish strictly in cultural, ethnic, or family terms, but practice another religion or identify as secular — are generally excluded from the figures on the global Jewish population.

Consolidating the Jewish world

According to Pew’s data, 45.9% of the world’s Jews lived in Israel in 2020, while 38.8% lived in the United States and 15.3% lived elsewhere. By 2070, it found, 62.5% will live in Israel, 25.5% will live in the US, and 12% will reside in the rest of the world.

The US is projected to lose its Christian majority by 2070, when Jews will make up 1.2% of its population, down from 1.7% in 2020.

The number of Jews in Israel will grow from 6.8 million to 11.1 million, due primarily to high birthrates, while the number of Jews in North America will decline by about 1 million, according to the study. While Jewish women in Israel have an average of three children each, those in the US and Canada are expected to have fewer than two children each, falling below the replacement level.

Meanwhile, the portion of the world’s Jews living in Europe is projected to decline from 9% to 5%, and Russia, which currently has the world’s seventh-largest Jewish population, will fall out of the top 10 countries with the most Jews, Pew predicted. France will fall from third to fifth place, while Mexico will join the top 10.

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Jewish population growth in Israel will be needed to offset losses elsewhere, the report said. No major geographic region is expected to see growth in the percentage of its population that is Jewish.

Jews had the highest life expectancy at birth of any major religious group in 2020, with a global average of 80 years, Pew said, largely because life expectancy rates are high in Israel and the US. By 2070, global Jewish life expectancy at birth is projected to rise to 87 years.

But Jews have an older average age than the rest of the global population, with about four in ten aged 45 and older, compared with about three in ten non-Jews. The median age of the global Jewish population was 38 in 2020 and is projected to rise to 42 by 2070, the report said, higher than the global median of 40.

Global Jewry will also gain about 550,000 people by 2070 due to conversions and other religious switching, the report estimates.