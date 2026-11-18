New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs an executive order meant to make city-served meals more “religiously inclusive” by meeting kosher and halal requirements.

New York City agencies serve more than 220 million meals and snacks each year to groups including students, hospital patients, the elderly, and homeless shelter residents.

The order will require the city’s Office of Food Policy to develop new guidance within the next year that will establish best practices for meeting religious dietary restrictions, City Hall says in a statement.

Some religious dietary needs are already available upon request, but the new guidance will establish a “more consistent approach” to making meals accessible to religious groups, the statement says.

Jewish groups that are often at odds with Mamdani praise the initiative.

“Access to food that meets religious dietary needs is critical for many New Yorkers who rely on city programs and services. We thank City Hall for taking this step,” says Daniel Rosenthal of the UJA-Federation of New York.

“All New Yorkers deserve equal access to services,” says Rabbi Yeruchim Silber of Agudath Israel of America. “We appreciate the administration’s plan to provide kosher food at city administered meals.”