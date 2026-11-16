Smotrich offers to back Kahana for Knesset speaker, if Arab MKs not made deputies

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said that his far-right party, along with Likud, would support Yashar MK Matan Kahana’s election as Knesset speaker if Kahana pledged not to appoint deputy speakers from parties that do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, referring to the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am parties.

That condition — along with a demand that he resign as speaker should a future government seek to appoint a replacement — was swiftly rejected by Kahana, who called Smotrich’s comments “anti-statesmanlike,” and urged him to respect the election results.

Smotrich, in turn, accused Kahana of choosing “Arabs over Jews.”

The vote on Kahana’s nomination for Knesset speaker, to replace the Likud incumbent Amir Ohana, is set for Tuesday.

The exchange came shortly after the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee voted to recommend nine temporary deputy speakers, including Ra’am MK Walid Taha and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi. Their appointments still require approval by the Knesset plenum, though they are expected to pass. Arab MKs have served as deputy speakers in numerous previous Knessets.

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In a letter to Kahana, Smotrich said he had discussed the proposal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that Likud and other parties in the “national camp,” likely referring to Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit, would back his candidacy, ensuring “broad Zionist support across political camps.”

He warned that if Kahana wins with the votes of “terror-supporting Knesset members,” it would be “an indelible stain.”

The bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, which won 48 seats in last month’s election, already has enough votes to elect Kahana with the support of the Arab parties’ 19 seats, together dwarfing the pro-Netanyahu bloc’s 53. However, the United Torah Judaism party, Netanyahu’s longtime ultra-Orthodox ally, has yet to commit to either side, with its position potentially serving as a bargaining chip in coalition talks, where military exemptions for yeshiva students remain a key obstacle.

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Netanyahu has reportedly been pressing UTJ to oppose Kahana’s appointment, while Eisenkot is courting its support for a future government alongside ongoing talks with Likud.

If the Eisenkot-led bloc succeeds in replacing current speaker Ohana, it hopes to begin advancing legislation as early as Wednesday to repeal the previous coalition’s judicial overhaul.

In a letter responding to Smotrich’s conditions for supporting his election as Knesset speaker, Kahana pushed back, saying: “I reject your anti-statesmanlike demand, and call on you to respect the democratic process and its outcome.”

He added that he was “perplexed by [Smotrich’s] demand to completely disregard the public that makes up 21 percent of the population,” in reference to Israel’s Arab minority, reminding Smotrich that the Arab parties include “factions that you and your partners have cooperated with in the past.”

The dispute comes amid a broader campaign by Smotrich and the pro-Netanyahu bloc to delegitimize Arab parties after losing their parliamentary majority in last month’s election, and to prevent Eisenkot from forming a government with Arab support.

Smotrich hit back at Kahana during a Religious Zionism faction meeting, accusing the Yashar lawmaker of choosing “Arabs over Jews” and “the Muslim Brotherhood over brothers in arms.”

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Kahana has chosen “those unwilling to condemn Hamas over partners in the war effort,” Smotrich charged, while repeatedly insisting that he is “not racist against Arabs.”

Ra’am and Joint List leaders, including Ra’am head Mansour Abbas, Joint List head Yousef Jabareen, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and former Joint List head Ayman Odeh, have publicly condemned the October 7 massacre and the killing of Israeli civilians during the Hamas-led attacks, although they have stopped short of explicitly describing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Smotrich singled out Yashar MKs and bereaved family members Elyasaf Peretz and Shira Shapira, asking them: “Would you prefer Yousef Jabareen over [Religious Zionism MK and father of an ex-hostage] Zvika Mor? Would you prefer [Ra’am MK] Walid Taha over [war-injured Likud MK] Elisha Madan?”

“After October 7, it is unacceptable to be appointed head of the legislative branch with the votes of those who regard Hamas as a charitable organization,” Smotrich added, misquoting an interview given by Ra’am MK Yasser Hujirat.

Kahana, in his response to Smotrich’s original offer, also addressed the Religious Zionism leader’s demand that he step aside if a future government seeks to appoint a replacement, saying the speaker’s post is a temporary appointment until a government is formed and that the next government “may seek to replace me once it is established.”

He pledged that his “foremost commitment” will be to “statesmanship, democratic principles, the rules of this House, and the Knesset’s standing as the people’s house, representing the will of all parts of Israeli society.”

Under his tenure, Kahana said, the Knesset will be “a place for respectful, substantive dialogue that reflects the will of all Israeli citizens, where no side feels defeated, humiliated or excluded.”