Jordan sentences 3 men to death over October church attack that killed nine

AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month’s deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom’s south.
Gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in Jordan’s Karak governorate on October 23.
Authorities said three men, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack and were arrested three days later.
In a statement on Sunday, the Jordanian military said the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” at the Greek Orthodox church.
The court found them guilty of “committing terrorist attacks” resulting in death, as well as weapons offenses, “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts” and “promoting the ideas of a terrorist organization.”
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The attack shocked the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up around three percent of the population.
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