Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

FAA chief says US air travel back to normal by ‘close of business on Sunday’

By AFP Today, 11:52 am
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A stranded passenger take a photo of the message board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport as all flights are delayed or canceled, November 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
A stranded passenger take a photo of the message board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport as all flights are delayed or canceled, November 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

US air travel is expected to return to normal today after a nationwide ground stop left hundreds of thousands of passengers in limbo and disrupted travel worldwide.

The Trump administration blamed Friday’s ground stop — meaning no planes could take off — on a botched replacement of old copper wire communication lines.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Bryan Bedford says that 12,000 flights were canceled on Friday, while tracking website FlightAware showed more than 6,600 canceled flights yesterday.

As of Sunday morning, FlightAware had recorded more than 1,200 canceled flights.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Bedford predicts a full resumption of flight schedules by “close of business on Sunday.”

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