‘Knocked Up’: Mazel tov. She could have done so much better

Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with Times of Israel film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

Continuing in our decade-by-decade comedy viewing, this week’s featured Schmooze film is 2007’s “Knocked Up.”

WATCH the full episode here:

Written, produced and directed by Judd Apatow, the romantic comedy about an unplanned pregnancy stars Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel and Martin Starr.

Almost 20 years after the unlikely hit flooded cinemas, Hoffman explains how these were breakout performances for some of the now-famous crew.

We learn about “This is 40,” a “side-quel” starring Rudd and Mann, who is Apatow’s real-life wife. According to Hoffman, the onscreen Rudd-Mann relationship is a portal into the Apatow household. (The world still awaits “This is 50.”)

Movie maven Hoffman also reprises the 2007 argument that the film was hidden conservative anti-abortion — or schmabortion — propaganda. We get thoughts from Borschel-Dan, a mother of seven.

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here: