‘The In-Laws’: How a shmendrik dentist and crazy CIA agent share a mid-life crisis

Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

Continuing in our decade-by-decade comedy viewing, this week’s featured Schmooze film is “The In-Laws.”

WATCH the full episode here:

The 1979 comedic adventure stars the great Jewish actors Alan Arkin playing dentist Sheldon “Shelly” Kornpett and Peter Falk as Vince Ricardo, a loose-cannon CIA agent who initially poses as an eccentric businessman.

The script’s outlandish premise sees the soon-to-be in-laws travel to “Tijata,” a small island south of Honduras, where they eventually meet the insane dictator, General Garcia, and his hand puppet.

With slapstick humor and car chases, Hoffman was right back, chuckling away in his childhood living room. For Borschel-Dan, the highlight was the amazing 1970s clothing.

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here: