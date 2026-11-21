Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with Times of Israel film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

Continuing in our decade-by-decade comedy viewing, this week’s featured Schmooze film is 2014’s “Obvious Child.”

WATCH the full episode here:

The movie maven pitched the film, written and directed by Gillian Robespierre, as a response to last week’s Schmooze subject, “Knocked Up.”

Similar to the 2007 Judd Apatow flick, in this week’s film — starring Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffmann, Richard Kind, Polly Draper and David Cross — our protagonist finds herself pregnant after a drunken encounter with a man she just met.

Donna Stern, a mediocre comedian who works at a failing secondhand bookstore, has no doubt that she must have an abortion. The question is more whether she’ll continue to have any kind of relationship with the guy she keeps running into, who coincidentally impregnated her.

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here: