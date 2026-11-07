‘Slums of Beverly Hills’: What wouldn’t a Jewish family do for a good education?

Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

Continuing in our decade-by-decade comedy viewing, this week’s featured Schmooze film is 1998’s “Slums of Beverly Hills.”

WATCH the full episode here:

Set in 1976, the film was written and directed by Tamara Jenkins and is loosely based on her life story of growing up poor with her divorced Jewish father and brothers.

Brilliantly cast, it stars then 19-year-old Natasha Lyonne as a 14-year-old Vivian Abromowitz who is on the cusp of discovering — and exercising — her feminine power.

Alan Arkin is Murray, her 65-year-old out-of-luck father; Marisa Tomei is her drug-addled 29-year-old cousin; David Krumholtz is her obnoxious older brother and Kevin Corrigan plays the friendly Jewish pot dealer from next door. There are great scenes with Jessica Walter, Carl Reiner and Rita Moreno, who all play against type and are even better for it.

The movie is racy, and it includes disturbing and provocative scenes (dildo dance, anyone?).

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here: