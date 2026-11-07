The Reel Schmooze

The Reel Schmooze

‘Slums of Beverly Hills’: What wouldn’t a Jewish family do for a good education?

ToI’s movie maven and deputy editor take on the 1998 campy classic starring Natasha Lyonne, Alan Arkin and a scene-stealing Marisa Tomei

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Jordan Hoffman
    Jordan Hoffman

    Jordan Hoffman, a member of the New York Film Critics Circle, is The Times of Israel’s long-time film reviewer and the co-host of The Reel Schmooze.

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Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

Continuing in our decade-by-decade comedy viewing, this week’s featured Schmooze film is 1998’s “Slums of Beverly Hills.”

WATCH the full episode here:

Set in 1976, the film was written and directed by Tamara Jenkins and is loosely based on her life story of growing up poor with her divorced Jewish father and brothers.

More from The Reel Schmooze

Brilliantly cast, it stars then 19-year-old Natasha Lyonne as a 14-year-old Vivian Abromowitz who is on the cusp of discovering — and exercising — her feminine power.

Alan Arkin is Murray, her 65-year-old out-of-luck father; Marisa Tomei is her drug-addled 29-year-old cousin; David Krumholtz is her obnoxious older brother and Kevin Corrigan plays the friendly Jewish pot dealer from next door. There are great scenes with Jessica Walter, Carl Reiner and Rita Moreno, who all play against type and are even better for it.

The movie is racy, and it includes disturbing and provocative scenes (dildo dance, anyone?).

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here:

read more:
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