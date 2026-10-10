‘The Stamp Thief’: Will a rag-tag team of LA Jews get lucky in Poland?

Welcome to The Reel Schmooze with ToI film reviewer Jordan Hoffman and host Amanda Borschel-Dan, where we bring you all the entertainment news and film reviews a Jew can use.

This week’s featured Schmooze film is a rollicking Holocaust-themed documentary called “The Stamp Thief.”

WATCH the full episode here:

“Seinfeld” producer Gary Gilbert leads a gang of curious individuals on the trail of a trove of stamps stolen from Jews in the Holocaust and reportedly buried in a small town in Poland.

Gilbert’s neighbor, documentary film director Dan Sturman, first serves as the voice of reason, but is soon caught up in the saga and begins plotting alongside his neighbor.

Eventually, the team hatches a surreal plan to make a fake movie to get into the basement that they believe the stamp stash is stored in.

Let’s hear who gave this film an “oy,” “meh” or the prized “not bad” this week on The Reel Schmooze.

The Reel Schmooze is produced by Ari Schlacht and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous The Reel Schmooze here: