Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Reports: Settlers attack house, vandalize two vehicles in West Bank, no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attacked a house near the village of Beita, south of Nablus, and vandalized two vehicles.
There are no reports of injuries in the incident.
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