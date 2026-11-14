Mumbai resident said arrested for allegedly gathering intel on Chabad House

A 20-year-old Mumbai resident has been arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of several “sensitive” sites in the city, including its Chabad House, according to Saturday reports in Indian media.

The man, identified as Yash Singh, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad after they identified social media links between him and “anti-national handlers,” according to an official quoted by the Times of India.

During interrogation, Singh reportedly told investigators that he was tasked with gathering intelligence on several sites in Mumbai, specifically in the southern neighborhood of Colaba.

According to the report, the official said the handlers were “linked to mafia gangs and subversive elements.”

The report did not specify if the suspected handlers were domestic in origin or if they acted on behalf of foreign countries or organizations.

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One specific task was to find and take pictures of the Chabad House, as well as other Jewish-owned sites and businesses, according to the official. Singh also allegedly recorded vehicle details and gathered precise information about Jewish individuals in the area.

The report added that the suspect admitted to receiving money to carry out the tasks.

Mumbai’s Chabad House was attacked during the November 2008 terror attacks that took place across the city. Seven people were killed in the attack on the site, which was one of over a dozen attacks over four days in the city carried out by an Islamist Pakistani group that killed a total of 166 and injured hundreds more.