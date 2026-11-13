Gal Gadot chokes up at gala while lamenting rapidly spreading antisemitism

Israeli actress Gal Gadot became emotional while speaking this week about the rapid spread of antisemitism.

Her remarks came while addressing a Simon Wiesenthal Center event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Gadot was telling the audience how Ynon Kreiz, co-chief executive officer of the American entertainment company Skydance who was honored with the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s humanitarian award, delivered his baby daughter in a car pulled over on a busy London street.

Her tone then grew somber.

“I’m frightened by how quickly hatred of Jews is spreading, and how openly it is expressed and accepted,” Gadot said, with tears in her eyes.

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“If people get used to hearing and seeing hatred and looking the other way, then where does it end?” she added. “Our history gives us every reason to take that question seriously.”

The “Wonder Woman” star’s remarks came amid growing concerns over antisemitism since the October 7, 2023, onslaught in southern Israel by the Hamas terror group triggered the subsequent Gaza war.

Thank you @GalGadot for joining us for our 2026 Humanitarian Award Dinner. Your fearless advocacy is an inspiration. ???? pic.twitter.com/0FNEzKLmBC Advertisement — Simon Wiesenthal Center (@simonwiesenthal) November 13, 2026

Kreiz, an Israeli media executive, also addressed antisemitism in his acceptance speech. He said disagreements with Israeli government policy must not be used to justify hatred of Jews and that the relationship between the United States and Israel “must remain unshakable.”

He also talked about his family’s escape from Nazi persecution, saying that his mother was a baby when she and her older sister hid in a closet during a Nazi raid in Vienna, according to the Kan public broadcaster. The family fled that night, finding refuge in Scotland.

Former hostage Noa Argamani, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, and rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024, was among those attending the ceremony.

Also at the event, CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga received the Jewish Heritage Award. Golodryga co-wrote the children’s book “Don’t Feed the Lion,” about antisemitism in a middle school, with Israeli journalist Yonit Levi. Gadot is producing a screen adaptation of the book.

President Isaac Herzog delivered a prerecorded video message at the event congratulating Kreiz.