Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

US-bound flights from Eurocontrol nations, among them Israel, halted at FAA’s request

By Reuters Today, 1:39 am
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All US-bound traffic departing from Eurocontrol member states has been suspended at the FAA’s request because of technical issues, Eurocontrol’s website shows.

There are 42 Eurocontrol member states, including Israel.

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