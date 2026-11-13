Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
US-bound flights from Eurocontrol nations, among them Israel, halted at FAA’s request
All US-bound traffic departing from Eurocontrol member states has been suspended at the FAA’s request because of technical issues, Eurocontrol’s website shows.
There are 42 Eurocontrol member states, including Israel.
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