Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Trump aide says US flight halt due to ‘comms issue impacting air traffic control centers’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the flight halt just announced by the Federal Aviation Administration is due to “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”
“FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Duffy tweets.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Homeland security chief says no current signs that ‘a nefarious attack’ grounded flight across US
- Nearly 7,000 US flights have been delayed or cancelled due to nationwide plane grounding
- Aviation expert suggests US flight groundings caused by technical error, says she’s not heard any suggestion of terrorism
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