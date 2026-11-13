Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Houthis say they fired missiles at Saudi forces in Jazan

By Reuters Today, 11:02 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they fired two ballistic missiles at what they described as concentrations of Saudi forces in Al-Tuwal in Jazan province, hours after Saudi civil defense issued an all-clear for the province.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack claimed by the Houthis was related to the alerts issued by Saudi civil defense in Jazan earlier on Friday.

Jazan is home to a Saudi Aramco refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has come under repeated missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on military installations and energy infrastructure, including the Jazan refinery.

The terror group also says in a separate statement that it had attacked Riyadh’s King Khalid ​International Airport and a pumping station on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline. There is no immediate Saudi confirmation of the Houthi account.

With the conflict in the Middle East disrupting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels per day of crude via the East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, equivalent to about 4% of global supply.

Fighting between the Houthis and the coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government has intensified after the Houthis advanced in September towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, across the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.