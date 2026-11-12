Canadian singer Shawn Mendes accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza, calls for donations

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in a statement posted to his 68 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

“Free Palestine. There is a genocide happening before our eyes,” the 28-year-old singer wrote. “The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help.”

Mendes said he had been “educating” himself about the situation in Gaza and looking for ways to make a difference, encouraging his followers to do the same.

“My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this… I also feel the need to do something to help,” he wrote.

Mendes tagged the organizations to which he said he had donated. They included the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Watermelon Pictures — a film production and distribution company promoting Palestinian cinema, and the Woven Futures Fund, which is managed by the Women Donors Network.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

He also called for “speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression.”

Israel has consistently and vehemently denied that it is committing genocide in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces has said that it takes extensive measures not to harm civilians in Gaza, and accused the Palestinian terror group Hamas of using Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.

The singer also performed at an Artists for Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles in January 2026, which raised funds for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and Sudanese civilians.

Advertisement

Pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig criticized Mendes in a post on X for failing to mention Hamas in his statement.

Shawn Mendes, known for a hit song from over half a decade ago and Lyle Lyle Crocodile, is now singing to the tune of "Free Palestine" to his 68M followers. He claims he is being educated, yet fails to mention anything about Hamas' crimes against Jews and Palestinians. My… pic.twitter.com/SSaHHiblML — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 12, 2026

“He claims he is being educated, yet fails to mention anything about Hamas’ crimes against Jews and Palestinians,” Mazzig wrote.

Advertisement

During a concert in Lisbon in August 2025, Mendes tried to strike a balance, saying he felt heartbreak over the suffering of Palestinians while also condemning antisemitism.

“Turning pain and suffering into hatred towards Jewish people as a whole is wrong,” he told the audience.

“Turning pain and suffering into hatred, period, is wrong, and it’s not the way,” he added.