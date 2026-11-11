Four Israelis arrested for attacking troops in West Bank, as 4 illegal outposts demolished

Four Israelis were arrested Wednesday over an attack on Israeli forces in the West Bank almost six weeks ago while troops were escorting a Palestinian family to their home, as violence continues to rage across the territory.

The arrests came a day after Israeli forces evacuated four illegal West Bank outposts that the IDF said were the source of repeated violent attacks on Palestinians. Meanwhile, settlers allegedly set fire to vehicles and attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in separate West Bank attacks Tuesday and Wednesday, while IDF forces also clashed with Palestinians.

Police said that two teenagers from Jerusalem and Netivot and two northern West Bank settlers were detained over the September 29 attack that prevented Israeli troops from bringing home a Palestinian family that had been displaced from the Nablus-area village due to repeated harassment from extremist settlers.

The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were brought before a judge and released under restrictive conditions, including a 60-day order to stay away from the area, police said. The two settlers, ages 21 and 25, will be brought before a judge later, police added.

Police previously announced the arrest of three other teenage suspects in the case — two settlers detained by the IDF in Jalud itself, and an 18-year-old from Jerusalem detained by police hours later. More than 100 people took part in the attack, which left three Border Police officers lightly wounded, the IDF said at the time.

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The military also announced Tuesday that Israeli forces had demolished four illegal West Bank outposts over the two preceding days. The IDF said that soldiers and Border Police officers evacuated the illegal outposts located near the Palestinian villages of Burqa, Wadi Rahim, and Jalud.

“Repeated acts of violence and illegal activity originated from these outposts,” the military said.

Several vehicles, tents and temporary structures, which the army said “lacked infrastructure and adequate living conditions,” were removed by the forces.

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During an operation overnight near Burqa, troops encountered “barricades made of burning tires, rocks and spikes” that had been placed by settlers, according to the military, which damaged two vehicles used by troops.

The IDF said the settlers also threw stones at the forces and carried out arson attacks in the village.

“The forces cleared the barricades and restored order in the area,” the army said, adding that three Israeli civilians were detained and handed over to the police. Police investigators later entered the village with IDF escort to collect findings for the investigation.

Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, settlers allegedly set fire to vehicles at a car lot in the village of Luban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.

Footage from the scene showed a large fire that was extinguished by Palestinian firefighters. No serious injuries were reported, although photos from the morning after showed extensive damage and dozens of burned vehicles. Reports said some people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The WAFA Palestinian Authority news agency reported that more than 100 vehicles, dozens of olive trees and a storage facility were burned in the attack, with the damage estimated at more than NIS 1 million ($315,000).

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????مشاهد متداولة توثق إحراق المستوطنين الإسرائيليين مركبات الفلسطينيين في قرية اللبن الشرقية، جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/msd7cj8CGn — Sputnik Arabic (@sputnik_ar) November 10, 2026

Later Wednesday, WAFA reported that a 42-year-old Palestinian woman suffered a head injury after being struck by stones during an attack on her family’s olive harvest in the Deir Istiya area of the western West Bank.

She was named by the outlet as Samar Tareq Yousef Zidan. WAFA said she was picking olives with her husband and children in the area.

ספרו לי קצת על היהדות והאידיאולוגיה של האשפות שהלמו אתמול במוט ברזל בפניה של אשה בת 70(!) שהגיעה לעזור במסיק של קול רבני לזכויות אדם – ואחר כך קינחו בסדרת בעיטות כשהיא על הרצפה, שוברים לה שלוש צלעות וגורמים לחבלות קשות בפנים. היא עדיין מאושפזת. נשמות שחורות pic.twitter.com/5nnjN2dUTL — Guy lerer גיא לרר (@guylerer) November 11, 2026

Separately, police said Wednesday that three Palestinian terror suspects, two of whom are affiliated with Hamas, were apprehended by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight.

Undercover Border Police officers had raided the towns of Urif and Qabalan, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on the suspects’ whereabouts.

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Police said the officers operated at three locations simultaneously, covertly approaching the buildings where the suspects resided before arresting them. Two of the suspects are Hamas operatives, and all three are “suspected of advancing terror activity and involvement in activities linked to terror organizations,” police added.

Additionally, Palestinian health officials reported that a 14-year-old boy was shot dead by Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Nablus on Monday night, after the army said it opened fire on stone-throwers.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said it was notified of the death of Mu’taz Iyad Daghlas, 14, after his body was taken by Israeli authorities from the village of Burqa.

The IDF, in a statement, said that troops operating on the outskirts of Burqa spotted “several terrorists who planned to throw stones at a highway” in the area where Israeli motorists drive, and where stones had been thrown previously at Israeli cars.

“The soldiers responded with gunfire toward them to remove the danger,” the army said, adding that “hits were identified.”

WAFA reported that a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were also wounded, and that Israeli troops detained the father of the slain Palestinian teen, as well as three Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics, and another Palestinian man in the area in the aftermath of the incident.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.