Vladimir Zhukov, 63: Family man who went to go fishing with friends

Murdered by Hamas terrorists on Zikim beach on October 7

By ToI Staff 5 February 2024, 10:18 pm Edit
Vladimir Zhukov (Courtesy)
Vladimir Zhukov (Courtesy)

Vladimir Zhukov, 63, of Ashkelon, was murdered by Hamas on the Zikim Beach on October 7.

Dozens of civilians and soldiers were killed in the attack, which took place across a wide area that included three military bases and Zikim Beach. The Hamas terrorists infiltrated from the sea under cover of heavy rocket fire that began at 6:29 am. They shot and killed civilians on the beach and massacred several who were taking cover in a concrete bunker by throwing grenades and firing automatic weapons into the shelter.

The beach is known for its pastoral beauty and as a popular fishing spot.

Zhukov arrived at the beach from his home in Ashkelon early on the morning of October 7. He was reportedly planning to meet friends at the beach to do some fishing, but his friends never arrived, an independent news site reported.

Zhukov, a native of Ukraine, was originally listed as missing after the attack until his remains were found and he was laid to rest at the southern cemetery in Ashkelon.

His son Oleg Maslov wrote of his father, “He was a friendly, brilliant man who loved his family and did everything for them.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.

