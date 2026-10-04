‘I am in Gaza:’ Recording released of kidnapped, murdered IDF lookout Noa Marciano

Avi Marciano, the father of murdered IDF surveillance soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano, on Saturday night released a previously unheard recording of his daughter during her time in Hamas captivity in Gaza, in which she pleaded for Israel to stop bombing the Strip, saying: “The explosions are really close to us.”

Marciano, 19 at the time, was a member the Border Defense Corps’ 414th unit, keeping watch of the Gaza border, and was serving at the Nahal Oz IDF base when it was overrun by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, 2023. She was kidnapped from the base along with several other surveillance soldiers, and was killed in captivity a month later.

“My name is Noa Marciano. My father’s name is Avi Marciano, my mother’s name is Adi Marciano,” she said in the audio clip, which was released by her father during an exhibit put on by the October Council of bereaved families ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 attack. The exhibit is called “The Space That Remains,” and is being hosted at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa.

“I live in Modiin, I am 19 years old and my roots are Morocco, Poland and Ukraine,” Marciano is seen saying in the clip.

“I am in Gaza,” she continued. “All of Gaza is being bombed with missiles right now.”

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“I have been in Gaza for four days,” she said, indicating that it was recorded on October 11, 2023. “There are more hostages here, and we could die from the missiles.”

אביה של התצפיתנית נועה מרציאנו, שנחטפה ונרצחה בשבי, השמיע הקלטה שלה מהשבי בעזה באירוע פתיחת שבוע הזיכרון של מועצת אוקטובר pic.twitter.com/iFYY4qAiNr — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 3, 2026

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“Please stop,” Marciano pleaded. “The explosions are really close to us.”

After the recording played, her father spoke: “My daughter, as you heard, was abandoned in captivity. She was injured by an air force bomb, and as a result, she ended up in the hospital, where she was murdered. She was abandoned when she was a surveillance soldier, as she and her friends reported that they knew what was going to happen.”

“We are going to elections soon, and in my opinion, the most important thing in the elections is a state commission of inquiry [into October 7] as is required by law,” he said. “Noa’s honor is at stake. Have you abandoned her again?”

A month after the attack, Hamas published a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera just days after being taken hostage, identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown. The video then cuts to her dead body.

Then-IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Marciano was wounded by an IDF airstrike on November 9, 2023, while held in Gaza, and later taken to Shifa Hospital, where she was murdered.

Hagari said that the pathology report “states Noa was injured by the strike, but not in a life-threatening manner,” contrary to the false Hamas claim that she was killed in a strike. “According to intelligence information, Noa was taken inside the walls of Shifa Hospital, where she was murdered by a Hamas terrorist.”

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Her body was recovered later that month and returned to Israel for burial.

The IDF has since said that it killed the Hamas terrorist who murdered Marciano in captivity. Her mother, Adi Marciano, said at the time, “There is no real comfort in this. But there is knowledge that justice was done, even if only partially, for Noa. Nothing will bring her back to us.”