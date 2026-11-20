Three Arab men were shot dead within 24 hours between Thursday and Friday, with killings in Arara, Jaffa, and Umm al-Fahm, the latest in a years-long rash of violent crime in Arab communities.

All three shootings were being investigated as criminal rather than nationalist incidents, according to police, indicating that they are not seen as suspected terror attacks. A man was killed early Friday in Umm al-Fahm, after two men were killed Thursday — one in the northern town of Arara and another in Jaffa’s Ajami neighborhood.

Muhammad Jabareen, 46, was shot dead in Umm al-Fahm early Friday, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service and police.

Magen David Adom said it received a report of a wounded man in Umm al-Fahm at 4:11 a.m. Paramedics found Jabareen unconscious with a penetrating wound and without a pulse or breathing, and began resuscitation efforts, but pronounced him dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Less than three hours later, at 6:59 a.m., Magen David Adom received a report of another shooting in Umm al-Fahm. Medics found a 20-year-old man with a penetrating wound in serious and unstable condition and took him to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula after treating him at the scene.

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Police said the background of both shootings appeared to be criminal.

متابعة الجرمق| أثناء توجهه لصلاة الفجر في المسجد… مقتل الشاب محمد صبحي مقلّد جبارين جراء تعرضه لإطلاق النار. pic.twitter.com/zDJSGyfooH — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 20, 2026

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On Thursday evening, a man aged around 30 was fatally shot on Ahiluf Street in Jaffa’s Ajami neighborhood. He was identified by Arabic-language media as Ahmed Abu Shehab.

Magen David Adom medics took him to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon while performing resuscitation efforts, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police said officers were collecting evidence and searching for suspects, and described the shooting as criminal rather than nationalist in nature.

186 قتيلا وقتيلة عربيا منذ بداية العام الجاري: ضحية جريمة القتل في حي العجمي بيافا هو الشاب أحمد أبو شهاب للتفاصيل: https://t.co/9Xp9wGNH6W pic.twitter.com/p8oAOjlKv3 — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) November 19, 2026

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Hours earlier, 74-year-old Fares Abu Ghazala, also from Umm al-Fahm, was shot dead in Arara; four suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ynet reported that two masked gunmen were suspected of approaching Abu Ghazala while he was sitting inside the grocery store he owned and shooting him at close range.

بعد أقل من عام على مقتل نجله وحفيده.. مقتل فارس أبو غزالة (74 عامًا) من أم الفحم بجريمة إطلاق نار في عرعرة المثلث. pic.twitter.com/2He5hM5ozJ — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 19, 2026

Police officers said they were gathering evidence on the scene and that the shooting was not of a nationalist nature.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said medics found the victim unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse.

The latest killings came less than a week after Lina Qassem Zidan, 51, was killed when a grenade was thrown into a pastry shop in Kafr Manda, becoming the 200th Arab killed in a violent incident in Israel this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence group. Hours later, Mohammad Yazan, 59, was shot dead in Taibeh, becoming the 201st victim.

Visiting the Kafr Manda shop on Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog called for a forceful crackdown on crime in Arab society, saying, “We must fight this terrible crime” and “break the criminals’ bones.” He urged the next government to make combating violence in Arab communities a top priority.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, last year was the bloodiest on record, with 252 victims, accounting for over 80 percent of homicides in Israel, where Arab citizens make up roughly 20% of the population.