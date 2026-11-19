The parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot announced Thursday that they would nominate retired Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron for state comptroller.

Elron previously ran for the position in June, defeating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer and adviser Michael Rabello by 60 votes to 57 in the first round of Knesset voting, despite Netanyahu’s coalition holding a parliamentary majority at the time. The result indicated that some coalition lawmakers had crossed party lines to back the retired justice.

However, Elron fell one vote short of the 61 needed to secure his appointment, triggering a second round of voting in which Rabello emerged victorious.

The High Court subsequently annulled Rabello’s election after at least six coalition lawmakers violated the law mandating a secret ballot by filming or openly displaying their votes, reportedly to prove to party leaders their support for him.

The court ordered the Knesset to hold a new vote promptly, but Netanyahu’s coalition declined to do so before the October 27 election, leaving the independent watchdog position vacant.

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Rabello formally withdrew his candidacy earlier this month after the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the election.

In August, then-Knesset speaker Amir Ohana of Likud publicly declared that he was proud to have defied the court’s ruling, despite repeated warnings from Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik that he was legally obligated to schedule a new vote. Ohana was replaced by Yashar lawmaker Matan Kahana on Tuesday.

The prolonged vacancy has had practical consequences. In August, it was reported that 10 government employees who had submitted complaints to the State Comptroller’s Office about alleged corruption in government ministries and agencies since the previous state comptroller left office had been refused protection under whistleblower laws, which only a serving state comptroller has the authority to grant.

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“At this complex time, the State of Israel needs strong, independent and professional state institutions,” Eisenkot, whose bloc opposes Netanyahu and is working to unseat him, said in a statement, accusing Netanyahu of deliberately leaving the position vacant as part of a “systematic campaign to weaken the gatekeepers and dismantle state institutions.”

“The appointment of a state comptroller of the highest caliber is an urgent necessity to safeguard institutional continuity and strengthen public trust,” he added.

Elron, who served on the Supreme Court from 2017 until his retirement in 2024, is considered a staunch conservative. Justice Minister Yariv Levin previously sought unsuccessfully to have him appointed Supreme Court president instead of Isaac Amit. Both Amit and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara have praised his contributions to Israeli criminal jurisprudence.

The state comptroller serves as an independent watchdog, auditing government ministries and agencies to assess their adherence to the law, efficiency, and proper functioning.