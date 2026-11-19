The IDF confirms carrying out airstrikes in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley a short while ago, saying it struck an underground Hezbollah site used by the terror group for the production of missiles and the storage of weapons.

The subterranean missile manufacturing site located near the town of Janta has been struck by the IDF numerous times before.

The military says that the IDF recently identified Hezbollah operatives arriving at the site and, therefore, this evening struck the entrances “to prevent its rehabilitation.”

“The Hezbollah terror organization continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terror activity, weapons smuggling, and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed with Lebanon and to harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the military says.

The IDF adds that it will not allow Hezbollah to restore its capabilities and will “continue to act to remove threats” while remaining “committed to the ceasefire agreement” reached with Lebanon in June.