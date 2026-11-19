Settlers have illegally established a satellite campus of the Homesh Yeshiva in Area A of the West Bank, which is supposed to be under control of the Palestinian Authority, Haaretz reveals.

The satellite campus is located on land belonging to the northern West Bank Palestinian village of Yasid, in an area that was earmarked for a new neighborhood, Haaretz reports.

Area A is supposed to be off-limits to Israelis, but under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s outgoing hardline right-wing government, settlers have been increasingly allowed to set up new outposts there, as well as in Area B — which is under shared control of Israel and the PA and is also supposed to only be inhabited by Palestinians.

There are currently over 30 such outposts throughout the West Bank, Haaretz says.

The IDF tells Haaretz that while entry into Area A is prohibited to Israelis, enforcement of illegal construction is carried out “in accordance with operational situational assessments and directives from the political echelon.”

“These illegal outposts — particularly those located in Areas A and B — divert the IDF’s attention from its defensive and counter-terrorism missions and undermine security in the region. This specific outpost has been evacuated once before. Enforcement efforts throughout Judea and Samaria are ongoing,” the army adds, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.