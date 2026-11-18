The head of the Mossad spy agency, Roman Gofman, advocated for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran during meetings with US officials last week, according to two people briefed on the visit.

Gofman met with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in Washington, the people said, adding that he briefed the officials on Israeli intelligence on Iran. One source said the intelligence related to Iran’s nuclear program, a central focus of ongoing US-Iran diplomacy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now serving as a caretaker after losing his parliamentary majority in last month’s election, has also reportedly been pushing Trump to attack Iran. Opponents have accused him of politicizing the conflict, which he denies.

Ron Dermer, a former Israeli minister and close Netanyahu confidant, was also reportedly lobbying administration officials to strike Iran. Both sources said Gofman and Dermer’s outreach to US officials was part of efforts by Netanyahu to convince Trump to launch a new attack.

Gofman, formerly Netanyahu’s military secretary, also traveled to Miami to meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been co-leading US diplomacy on Iran and Ukraine, Israeli media reported.

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The visit took place after Trump said on November 9 that he would hold off on strikes on Iran following a meeting with the prime minister of Qatar, which has been mediating indirect US-Iran talks aimed at avoiding a return to full-scale war.

A third person, involved in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, said that Gulf leaders have spoken to Trump asking him not to attack Iran, fearing Tehran would follow through on its threats to attack Gulf Arab states in retaliation.

All of the people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

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A resumption of US-Israeli strikes on Iran would likely trigger a major escalation of the war, which began on February 28 with a joint attack by the US and Israel that killed Iran’s supreme leader and prompted Iranian strikes on Israel and US-allied Gulf Arab states.

A fragile ceasefire has formally held since April, though Iran and the US have repeatedly exchanged fire, including this week with the US bombing an Iranian island and Iran launching attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

Netanyahu’s office, which handles media inquiries for the Mossad, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A White House official said Trump believed Washington’s economic pressure campaign was so “devastating” to Iran that there was no need for “major combat operations.”

The president, however, has all options at his disposal to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, the official said.

The official did not provide comment on any meeting between Gofman and Ratcliffe. The CIA also declined comment.

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Netanyahu believes gap narrowing to attack Iran, sources say

Around the same time Gofman was in the US, Dermer was also in the US advocating for a joint attack in meetings with Trump administration officials, the two people said.

Netanyahu believes the opportunity to launch an attack is narrowing, they said. One source said Israel was concerned the United States could begin drawing down its substantial military deployment in the region before the end of the year.

In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalating the war with new strikes on Iran and winding down hostilities, and US officials say he does not appear ‌to have made up his mind about how to resolve the conflict that has become politically unpopular and is widely thought to have fueled the massive Democratic victory in this month’s US midterm elections.

The IDF assesses that Iran does not pose an imminent threat to Israel, meaning that immediate military action is not necessary, the two people said. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two European officials said that although Iran’s economy was under pressure, there was no indication that the government was close to collapse. They also questioned what the US and Israel could achieve from a renewed military offensive.