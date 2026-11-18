Nothing beats a helping hand and a back to stand on, especially when a leafy branch beckons just out of reach. At least if you’re a gorilla.

That’s what Tel Aviv University researchers discovered when they observed two female western lowland gorillas at the nearby Ramat Gan Safari cooperating to climb on one another to reach otherwise inaccessible vegetation.

As described in the journal Primates, three separate events caught on camera in 2021, 2024, and 2025 revealed a rare example of spontaneous cooperation between adult gorillas, with a clear division of roles.

On each occasion, Lisha provided a stable platform for her half-sister Amelia to climb on. The behavior was spontaneous in that neither gorilla had been trained to perform it.

The most extensively documented event occurred in September 2024, after keepers noticed the two females peacefully eating bark and leaves from a large branch that had previously been out of reach. To discover how they had obtained the food, staff reviewed security camera footage.

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The video revealed a coordinated sequence of actions. Amelia walked over and climbed onto a rock beneath a particular tree. Lisha then joined her and stood firmly on all fours on the rock. Amelia climbed onto Lisha’s back, stood upright, and stretched upward to grasp and break off a branch roughly 4.5 meters (nearly 15 feet) above the ground. The rock, Lisha’s stable posture, and Amelia’s reach enabled her to access the branch. (An electric barrier around the tree trunk prevented them from climbing it directly.)

Another video, from June 2025, revealed a particularly telling detail. Lisha approached Amelia and positioned herself with her back toward her, ready to support the climb. Amelia was not observed using force or attempting to move Lisha into position, and Lisha’s participation appeared voluntary. The researchers interpreted this pattern as cooperation, because the two gorillas’ actions depended on one another and appeared directed toward the same immediate goal — reaching the branch and bringing it down.

This cooperation did not always lead to food sharing afterward. While keepers reported peaceful, shared feeding following the 2024 event, in the sequence observed in 2025, only Amelia ate the vegetation. This difference indicated to the researchers that cooperating to obtain a resource and subsequently sharing it are separate aspects of social behavior.

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The researchers found the partnership between Amelia and Lisha particularly striking because the sisters do not usually spend much time together. They sleep in separate quarters at night and rarely groom one another.

The study involves only two individuals and three documented events. Furthermore, the footage does not show whether the gorillas communicated through vocalizations or subtle gestures, or if they planned their actions in advance.

“The study’s great importance lies in providing scientific documentation and analysis for observations and behaviors we encounter in our daily work, allowing us to enhance our knowledge of gorillas, their social world, and their cognitive abilities,” Yehonatan Samocha, who heads the Ramat Gan Safari’s primate section, said in a press release Monday.

Prof. Israel Hershkovitz, of Tel Aviv University’s Anatomy and Anthropology Department, who took part in the research, said the observations could help partially explain how early humans survived in the savanna, through social support and a high level of cooperation that could take place even without language or preplanning.

Michael Levitzky, a graduate student in biological anthropology at Tel Aviv University, who initiated and led the study, said, “When I first watched the footage, it was clear to me that this was something extraordinary. Leisha did more than simply serve as a ‘step’ for Amelia.

“She appeared to participate actively and willingly in solving the problem, approaching on her own initiative and positioning herself in exactly the right place, without Amelia physically guiding her,” he said. “This is the difference between using another individual as a tool and true cooperation, in which both individuals work together toward the same goal.”