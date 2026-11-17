The United States on Tuesday carried out several attacks on Iran’s southern Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian and American officials said, after Iran earlier said it fired drones at a US military radar system in Bahrain.

As violence flared again, the crew of a tanker was reported missing in the Strait of Hormuz, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar.

US fighter jets struck an Iranian missile-launching site on Qeshm, an American military official said.

In a statement to reporters, the US military official said fighter jets used “precision munitions” to hit the launch site belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), “as part of a self-defense operation.”

“The strike was carried out in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting US service members and US assets,” the official said, apparently referring to the Bahrain attack.

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The official added that the US Central Command “remains on high alert and fully prepared to defend American civilians and military personnel throughout the region.”

Video published by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps purports to show IRGC combat drones attacking a U.S. radar system at Isa Base in Bahrain. Bahrain's air defences intercepted the projectiles with no reported casualties or damage, pic.twitter.com/a4qkiqJgxD Advertisement — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 17, 2026

“The American attack on locations on Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas,” said Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

“The situation on Qeshm Island is under control, and all relief, service and executive agencies are on full alert,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s IRGC said they had launched a drone attack targeting a radar system in Bahrain operated by the US.

“Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain,” the IRGC’s Sepah news website said.

It added that the attack was in response to the “repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.”

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Bahrain’s armed forces said they “confronted, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks today… before they could achieve their objectives.”

The IRGC warned Bahrain over its alliance with the US and stance towards Shiite clergy. Bahrain, which is home to the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, said there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Washington carried out limited strikes on Qeshm earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Qatari and Iranian officials were meeting on Tuesday, Qatar said, as part of efforts to mediate an end to nearly nine months of war that has destabilized the Middle East and pushed up global energy prices.

The talks were aimed at “bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground,” Qatari spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

They coincided with a visit to Oman by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Oman’s foreign ministry said he discussed safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade, as well as preventing military escalation, with Oman’s foreign minister.

Oman and Iran lie on opposite sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war but is now partly blocked by Iran and by the US.

Oman has previously held talks with Tehran about controlling traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Araghchi said in a post on Telegram that he also met Oman’s Sultan Haitham ‌bin Tariq and informed him about Iran’s diplomatic initiative to end the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

???? Iran War | Latest Developments ????The IRGC said Tuesday it launched a drone attack targeting a U.S. radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, in what it described as a response to repeated violations of Iranian airspace by U.S. military drones. ▪️AFP reported… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 17, 2026

Rise in attacks on tankers

The war has ground to a stalemate, with US President Donald Trump saying he might hold off from attacking Iran if the US does not face what he described as provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

Trump said the US was ​taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be ‌planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US ​intelligence assessments.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the report was part of a US campaign “to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs” using “baseless allegations.”

Trump has also said he will maintain a US naval blockade on Iran because it has continued to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a sticking point in negotiations.

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Attacks on tankers have increased this month in the strait, and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the crew of a tanker passing through the waterway was unaccounted for after being attacked north of ⁠the Omani port city of Khasab.

Iran’s IRGC and navy said on Tuesday that a ship carrying LNG and two oil tankers had caught fire in the strait. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $92.76 a barrel on Tuesday, much higher than before the war but well below April’s wartime peak of $126.41.

Iranian warning

The war also continued to spill over into other parts of the Middle East as Iran puts pressure on Washington through its Houthi allies, who have carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia and seized areas along the Yemeni coast on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, hoping to squeeze Gulf oil producers.

The attack on Bahrain, a Shiite-majority country ruled by a Sunni Muslim family, followed the sentencing there of 64 people, mostly Shiite clerics, to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran to undermine the state.

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the court’s ruling and said the accusations were baseless. Tehran has long denied interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

Iran also fired on Bahrain on Sunday, saying it had targeted a US radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base following what it said were hostile US actions.

IRGC spokesperson said Bahrain had made “three key mistakes,” which he listed as “cooperating in the invasion of the Islamic Republic of Iran, remaining within the US security bubble, and encroaching on the sanctity of Shiite religious authority”.

These, “if continued, will jeopardize its survival in the region’s new security order,” ⁠Hossein Mohebbi said.