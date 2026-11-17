Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Israeli lightly hurt by Palestinian vehicle in hit-and-run near Havat Gilad settlement
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An Israeli man is lightly injured after being hit by a passing Palestinian vehicle near the West Bank settlement of Havat Gilad a short while ago, medics say.
According to the Rescuers Without Borders emergency service, the hit-and-run took place while settlers were protesting on the highway.
The IDF does not believe the incident to be a terror attack and is further investigating the circumstances.
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