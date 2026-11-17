Deputy Commissioner Boaz Blatt, head of the police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division, says he would not change his conduct in handling allegations of an election-day vote-buying scheme involving Arab lawmakers that were passed to police from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I would act the same way I did,” Blatt says in closed-door remarks aired by Channel 12. “I received information that came in just hours before the election, and I passed it down to the field.”

Blatt says the information later “came under judicial scrutiny,” saying that once the court “examined the case in depth, it understood there was no case.”

Three Ra’am activists were arrested before dawn on election day on the basis of information supplied by former PMO employee Daniel Greenberg and later released without charge.

Blatt says police were “racing against time” while stretched to the limit.

“The information did come from the Prime Minister’s Office. That doesn’t sound good; it doesn’t look good publicly,” he acknowledges. “I didn’t initiate the call. I was brought into it, and they dropped the bombshell on me.”

Blatt says he immediately passed the information to officers in the field, adding: “Can I ignore breaking information just because it came from the Prime Minister’s Office? The answer is no.”

The Central Elections Committee said earlier this evening that the Shin Bet investigation had found no evidence of bribes paid to voters on a scale that could have affected the election results. The vote-buying inquiry will continue, the committee said, while investigators shift their focus toward possible subversion and foreign influence.