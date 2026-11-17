Israel’s fight is not with the Iranian people, President Isaac Herzog tells Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi in a joint webinar.

“Our war is with the regime that calls for our annihilation, that wants to eradicate us, and that extracts the resources of its nation, your people, to spread hate, havoc, and terror,” says Herzog.

He calls for a “coalition of nations to fiercely combat the Iranian regime’s efforts around the world, and to bring hope, change and peace to the region.”

Israel, says Herzog, “can be a beacon to the entire region, and a great source of support for a partnership with the Iranian people.”

Responding to Herzog, Pahlavi calls Israel “a source of inspiration that a people held captive and driven into exile can return home and build a great nation that serves not only its own people but also the world.”

If the Iranian regime is allowed to survive, Pahlavi says, “it will pursue nuclear weapons at any cost, and it will not hesitate to unleash a second, far greater Holocaust. The only way to deal with an existential threat is to eliminate it.”

Pahlavi says the Iranian people’s sacrifice must not be ignored: “They are fighting on the front lines against this regime. Forty thousand of them gave their lives to defeat this regime.”