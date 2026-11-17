A forensic expert has asserted that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide in prison, as determined by an autopsy, but was likely killed behind bars.

Michael Freeman, a professor with doctorates in both epidemiology and forensic medicine, presented his findings on Monday at Middle Temple, a legal society in London, and also published his research online.

“The injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up,” Freeman told the BBC on Monday. “There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.”

Epstein’s 2019 death in a jail cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City was ruled a suicide, but numerous security lapses at the jail and missing CCTV footage have led to persistent doubts about the official account.

In 2025 the FBI and Justice Department issued a memo attempting to debunk many of the notable conspiracy theories about the disgraced US financier, stating its conclusions that Epstein was not murdered, did not blackmail prominent figures, and did not keep a “client list.”

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The conclusions came after an “exhaustive review” of the evidence amassed against Epstein, the agencies said in a joint memorandum. Video footage from the area where he was being held did not show anyone entering or attempting to enter his cell from the time at night when he was locked in until his body was found the next morning, it said.

“So you are saying that Epstein was killed by another person?” Michael Freeman, a prominent expert in forensic medicine, speaks to #Newsnight about his claims that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a “result of a homicide”. Advertisement Warning: Distressing details of death and injury and… pic.twitter.com/7xqUFf8YRA — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2026

Freeman, however, claimed this week that the autopsy images — given to him by Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein — are not consistent with a suicide. He said that Mark Epstein did not pay him and he noted that he never saw the body. According to The New York Times, Freeman has been attempting to publish his findings in a peer-reviewed journal but has been rejected from several.

“The pattern and distribution and multitude of injuries are not explained by a suicidal hanging,” Freeman told the Times.

Freeman told the BBC that signs indicate Epstein was assaulted, pointing to a hemorrhage on his left shoulder, fingernail marks above the ligature mark on his neck and an abrasion at the base of his neck. He faulted investigators for not collecting DNA from underneath Epstein’s fingernails.

The forensic scientist told the BBC that the evidence he has reviewed is “consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind. And the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck.” Freeman said he had no idea who may have killed Epstein and that such a question is not part of his research.

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Officials, however, have repeatedly determined that Epstein — who was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex — escaped trial by killing himself in a New York jail in August 2019.

In a 2023 interview, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell — who received a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse girls — claimed the disgraced financier was murdered in prison.

“I believe that he was murdered,” the former socialite said in a series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain’s TalkTV. “I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened.”

A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother said in 2019 that evidence suggested he had been murdered, arguing multiple fractures found in his neck were “very unusual for suicide.”

Two prison guards on duty who admitted to falsifying records related to the night he died were charged later in 2019 over their alleged failure to monitor him. But federal prosecutors dismissed the charges in late 2021 after the pair completed community service work as part of an earlier legal agreement.

In May of this year, a US judge released a suicide note purportedly written by Epstein weeks before his death.

Epstein’s cellmate has said that he found the letter in a book following a failed suicide attempt by the disgraced financier, several weeks before his eventual August 2019 death.

“They investigated me for months — Found NOTHING!!!” the text of the letter, written on lined paper, reads. “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”

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The text concludes with, “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! No fun — NOT WORTH IT!!”

The letter had been sealed for years as part of the cellmate’s criminal proceedings, but was released by Judge Kenneth Karas of the US District Court for Southern New York after a request by The New York Times.

The Epstein saga has continued to roil American and British politics, as documents related to the expansive investigation into the financier’s life have been released in previous months.