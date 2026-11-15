2 teachers suspected of attacking kindergarten teacher with hammer, screwdriver

Police probe violent assault in southern Bedouin town of Arara, said to be related to family feud; woman hospitalized but avoids serious injury

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:55 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Screen capture from video of the violent assault of a kindergarten teaching assistant in the southern Bedouin town of Arara, November 15, 2026. (X/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Screen capture from video of the violent assault of a kindergarten teaching assistant in the southern Bedouin town of Arara, November 15, 2026. (X/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Assailants attacked a teaching assistant with a hammer and a screwdriver at a kindergarten in the southern Bedouin town of Arara on Sunday, according to the Israel Police and Hebrew media reports.

Footage circulating on social media showed at least two assailants, also women, dragging the victim down to the floor, pulling her hair, hitting her with a hammer, and jabbing at her with a screwdriver as she covered her face.

“The Israel Police views with gravity any display of violence, particularly against education workers,” police said in a statement.

The Arab48 news site cited informed sources as saying the woman was hospitalized but not seriously wounded.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that the teacher was attacked due to a feud between different branches of the Abu Arar clan.

Two women were later arrested, one of whom is a schoolteacher and the other an assistant teacher, according to Hebrew media reports.

Kan reported that police were seeking a third suspect, also a schoolteacher.

Psychological experts from the Education Ministry were set to visit the kindergarten on Monday, the outlet said.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.