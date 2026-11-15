2 teachers suspected of attacking kindergarten teacher with hammer, screwdriver

Assailants attacked a teaching assistant with a hammer and a screwdriver at a kindergarten in the southern Bedouin town of Arara on Sunday, according to the Israel Police and Hebrew media reports.

Footage circulating on social media showed at least two assailants, also women, dragging the victim down to the floor, pulling her hair, hitting her with a hammer, and jabbing at her with a screwdriver as she covered her face.

“The Israel Police views with gravity any display of violence, particularly against education workers,” police said in a statement.

The Arab48 news site cited informed sources as saying the woman was hospitalized but not seriously wounded.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that the teacher was attacked due to a feud between different branches of the Abu Arar clan.

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Two women were later arrested, one of whom is a schoolteacher and the other an assistant teacher, according to Hebrew media reports.

תיעוד מחריד מהנגב: סייעת בגן ילדים הותקפה באמצעות פטיש ומברג ביישוב ערערה בנגב@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/XoYLz0bzBG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 15, 2026

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Kan reported that police were seeking a third suspect, also a schoolteacher.

Psychological experts from the Education Ministry were set to visit the kindergarten on Monday, the outlet said.