Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Iran rejects demand to halt uranium enrichment, criticizes IAEA for ‘nontechnical speculation’

By AP Today, 3:30 pm
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejects Germany’s demand that Tehran halt uranium enrichment, saying the country has a right to enrich uranium as a member of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

“Iran’s right to enrichment is not something Germany, France or others have granted us,” Baghaei adds.

Baghaei also criticizes the UN nuclear watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency — for what he describes as “nontechnical speculation” about a possible new uranium enrichment facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

He says the agency lost access to Iran’s nuclear facilities during the war with the United States and Israel, but claims Iran has not suspended its safeguards obligations.

Asked about a possible response to any renewed attacks, Baghaei says Iran would “not leave any blow unanswered.”

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