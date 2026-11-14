FAA announces that grounding of flights across US is now over
A US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights has been canceled, the Federal Aviation Administration says.
Rubio: ‘No need’ for further strikes on Iran because the economic pain ‘is so great’
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that further US military action against Iran is unnecessary because the economic pain the US is inflicting on a weakened Islamic Republic is so great.
Rubio’s comment in a speech to the Federalist Society reinforces a statement by US President Donald Trump earlier in the week that the war “militarily is effectively over.”
“And right now, frankly, the economic pain that we are inflicting on that regime is so great that there’s no need for military action because we’ve weakened them so much,” Rubio says. “But I think victory is ensuring that they never have a nuclear weapon.”
Rubio also acknowledges the economic pain Americans have experienced as a result of the war, which has driven up fuel costs and affected nearly every sector of the global economy.
It would have been easy for Trump to ignore the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program, avoid an unpopular war and “leave it for the next person to worry about,” he says, adding that the president decided he was “not going to leave it unaddressed.”
“But it’s hard,” Rubio says. “It’s not easy and it’s difficult. And oftentimes it inflicts, you know, pain, economic pain and otherwise. So we recognize that.”
US official says Trump will discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, in meeting with Putin and Xi
US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, a senior US official says.
“I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin,” the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters on a call ahead of Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen.
But Washington has a “whole other track” of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official adds. “China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn’t seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there.”
White House says Trump to hold trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin during China visit
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping will hold a rare three-way meeting next week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China, the White House says.
“The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales tells reporters of the talks, set for Thursday.
US-bound flights from Eurocontrol nations, among them Israel, halted at FAA’s request
All US-bound traffic departing from Eurocontrol member states has been suspended at the FAA’s request because of technical issues, Eurocontrol’s website shows.
There are 42 Eurocontrol member states, including Israel.
Homeland security chief says no current signs that ‘a nefarious attack’ grounded flight across US
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is no indication of a threat to the country after a ground stop was issued at airports nationwide.
“There was no prior indication. There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage as of now,” he says, adding officials are “not ruling out anything at this point.”
“The last time, I believe, that we had a national ground stoppage was 9/11,” Mullin continues. “We’re getting a ton of calls, saying, ‘Is this a terrorist attack?’ …Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying.”
He notes that “there’s many cyberattacks,” but “that’s not known” to be the case here, stressing the investigation is under way.
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