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US official says Trump will discuss Iran, but not Ukraine, in meeting with Putin and Xi

By AFP Today, 2:09 am
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US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, a senior US official says.

“I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin,” the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters on a call ahead of Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen.

But Washington has a “whole other track” of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official adds. “China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn’t seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there.”

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