Channel 12 anchor Yonit Levi’s novel about antisemitism to become film

A young adult novel about antisemitism co-written by two friends and news anchors, Channel 12’s Yonit Levi and CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, is being adapted into a film by Fox Entertainment and Gal Gadot’s production company.

Pilot Wave, owned by Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano, announced it would adapt the young adult novel into a feature film with Fox Entertainment Studios and Moriah Media, the film division of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Gadot and Varsano will serve as executive producers.

“Don’t Feed the Lion,” co-written by Levi and Golodryga and published in November of last year, follows three Jewish teenagers from Chicago as they confront rising antisemitism at their school.

“We wrote this book as two Jewish mothers deeply concerned about the world our children are growing up in,” Levi and Golodryga said in a statement. “We are grateful to Fox, Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano for immediately recognizing the mission behind this story.”

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The book was first released in English by Arcadia Publishing and in Hebrew by Modan Books.

Since its publication, the book has sold tens of thousands of copies, reaching No. 1 on Amazon in the children’s Jewish literature categories and appearing on the USA Today bestseller list.