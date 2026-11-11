Anti-Zionist NYC students hold ‘Day of Rage’ protest outside public college

US student activists hold a “Day of Rage” protest outside Hunter College, part of the public City University of New York (CUNY).
The protest is on a public sidewalk, not on the college’s property.
Anti-Zionist groups around the city had advertised the rally, but it remains relatively small, with fewer than 100 participants.
The protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism will fall” and “Resistance is justified.”
“Palestine is Arab,” they chant in Arabic. They berate police at the scene as “racist.” Many are masked and wearing keffiyehs.
They hold signs stating their demands — to abolish the CUNY board of trustees, that CUNY divest from Israel and that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “stop the sale of stolen land in NYC.”
The protesters also attack Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. They chant, “Mamdani, take a stand, meet all of our demands” and “Jessica Tisch has got to go.”
They accuse Democrats and CUNY of abetting “genocide.”
“We are here to keep the pressure on this city. We are here to keep the pressure on Mayor Mamdani,” a speaker tells the crowd. “This is the heart and soul of Zionism. Without New York, there is no Zionism.”
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