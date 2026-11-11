The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Nov. 11 – New IDF brigades to sharpen battlefield edge, ease strain on reservists

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian on the formation of two new army battalions, aid for Gazans as winter starts, and a Defense Ministry mission to Morocco

With:
Edit Today, 1:33 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

After three years of war, Fabian discusses the IDF’s efforts to handle its deployments and its desire to relieve the reserve army by expanding the Nachal and Golani infantry brigades with an additional battalion each.

More from The Daily Briefing

After the Board of Peace issued a statement pressing Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza following tremendous rainfall, Fabian discusses responses from the IDF and COGAT, the Defense Ministry agency overseeing aid into Gaza, which allows tents and winter gear into the war-torn area but not prefabricated homes, which Israel says will end up being used by Hamas.

A Defense Ministry delegation is on an official trip to Morocco to inaugurate the defense attaché’s office, and Fabian notes the significance of having an Israeli military representative in an Arab country in North Africa.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

IDF to establish new reconnaissance-strike battalions in Golani, Nahal brigades

Israel says winter supplies delivered to Gaza amid flooding; Board of Peace says it must do more

Under criticism, PM’s office insists winter supplies entering Gaza but Hamas must disarm before reconstruction

Israeli defense officials visit Morocco to deepen ties, inaugurate attaché office

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.