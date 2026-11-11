Daily Briefing Nov. 11 – New IDF brigades to sharpen battlefield edge, ease strain on reservists

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

After three years of war, Fabian discusses the IDF’s efforts to handle its deployments and its desire to relieve the reserve army by expanding the Nachal and Golani infantry brigades with an additional battalion each.

After the Board of Peace issued a statement pressing Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza following tremendous rainfall, Fabian discusses responses from the IDF and COGAT, the Defense Ministry agency overseeing aid into Gaza, which allows tents and winter gear into the war-torn area but not prefabricated homes, which Israel says will end up being used by Hamas.

A Defense Ministry delegation is on an official trip to Morocco to inaugurate the defense attaché’s office, and Fabian notes the significance of having an Israeli military representative in an Arab country in North Africa.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

IDF to establish new reconnaissance-strike battalions in Golani, Nahal brigades

Israel says winter supplies delivered to Gaza amid flooding; Board of Peace says it must do more

Under criticism, PM’s office insists winter supplies entering Gaza but Hamas must disarm before reconstruction

Israeli defense officials visit Morocco to deepen ties, inaugurate attaché office

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: