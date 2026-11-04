Daily Briefing Nov. 4: Blue wave in US could mean greater isolation for Israel

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

With a sweeping midterm win handing Democrats control of Congress, Magid attributes the shift to the deeply unpopular Iran war and considers whether the change could lead to further alienation of Israel on Capitol Hill.

While in Michigan for election day, Magid reports on his conversations with Jewish voters on how the race between anti-Israel candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who won, and former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers divided a local Jewish community that is normally heavily Democratic.

And he touches on reactions from US politicians to the high turnout among Arab voters in Israel.

After US President Donald Trump announced during a Fox News interview that the US will end $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of 2026, Magid wonders about the timing of the statement and whether the date is correct, and notes that the White House has not clarified the US leader’s statements.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog for more updates.

For further reading:

Democrats take control of US House and Senate in sharp rebuke of Trump, Republicans

Anti-Israel El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race, pledges no money for ‘apartheid, genocide’

For pro-Israel diaspora, Israel’s Arab voters are a point of pride. For Israeli Jews, they’re a national security threat

Trump says US to end $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by end of 2026

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht produced this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: