The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing November 1: Why the first Jewish-Arab coalition failed

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel on possible paths to forming a government, the arrows in Eisenkot’s quiver he could use to push forward legislation, and a look back at June 2022

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Ariela Karmel
    Ariela Karmel

    Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot vowed Saturday to swiftly utilize the new Knesset’s parliamentary majority, declaring that Israelis had voted decisively against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in last week’s election.

More from The Daily Briefing

Anti-Netanyahu parties won 67 of the 120 Knesset seats, but of those, Zionist anti-Netanyahu parties won only 48, with the other 19 going to two Arab parties. Karmel explains how Eisenkot will likely get the first shot at forming a government and how, from the Knesset’s swearing-in on November 11, he vows to push forward his legislative aims — regardless of the governing coalition.

Around 2,000 people demonstrated on Saturday evening in support of a Jewish-Arab government in Tel Aviv. Borschel-Dan and Karmel discuss the obstacles to a possible coexistence coalition, which would be Israel’s second. Borschel-Dan points to the June 2022 legal gridlock over the continuation of the West Bank emergency regulations that led Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid to dissolve that short-lived government.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Eisenkot vows to swiftly utilize Knesset majority ‘against Oct. 7 government’

Some 2,000 rally in Tel Aviv to demand Jewish-Arab government; counterprotesters rail at ‘stolen’ election

Senior Arab MK says Joint List ready to back anti-Netanyahu government from outside

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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