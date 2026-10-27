The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 27: Higher Arab turnout could mean evening lines, delayed exit polls

Political correspondent Tal Schneider discusses candidates’ latest statements and voting trends in the Arab population

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Tal Schneider joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As election day begins, Schneider discusses some recent statements made by candidates, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who brought up the possibility of sanctions against Israel and suggested a way to evade them: cryptocurrency.

More from The Daily Briefing

With a high turnout expected among Arab voters who want, among other things, a new government that will tackle their community’s deadly crime problem, Schneider notes that many will vote later in the day, possibly delaying exit polls.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Netanyahu: Israel should ready for global sanctions, use blockchain to circumvent them

Bank of Israel, opposition heads pan Netanyahu’s proposal to use crypto to evade sanctions

Netanyahu’s crypto bet signals a dangerous readiness to accept economic isolation

Turnout among Israel’s Arab voters could make or break hopes to unseat Netanyahu

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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