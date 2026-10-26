Brazil’s Liberal Party, which housed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, acknowledges the country’s presidential runoff results, according to a statement from the party’s head Valdemar Costa Neto.

Bolsonaro was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff vote. The senator had refused to concede and said he would seek to annul the election.

“We recognize the presidential election results,” Costa Neto says. “But we believe the issues raised need to be properly clarified.”