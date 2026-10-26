Bolsonaro’s party acknowledges Brazil presidential runoff results
Brazil’s Liberal Party, which housed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, acknowledges the country’s presidential runoff results, according to a statement from the party’s head Valdemar Costa Neto.
Bolsonaro was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff vote. The senator had refused to concede and said he would seek to annul the election.
“We recognize the presidential election results,” Costa Neto says. “But we believe the issues raised need to be properly clarified.”
Syria shuts main border crossing with Jordan after airstrikes
Syria has closed the Nassib border crossing with Jordan, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions due to developments on the ground in Daraa province, the Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs says in a statement.
The closure comes after Jordan’s air force struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria, saying suspects behind last week’s deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to “terrorist groups” operating there.
The Nassib border crossing is Jordan’s only passenger and commercial border crossing with Syria.
El-Sayed campaign disavows PAC ad linking US inflation to Israel
Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign has disavowed a pro-Palestinian group’s new ad that critics say invokes antisemitic tropes about US support for Israel.
The ad comes from Rebellion PAC, which is fronted by left-wing political commentator Cenk Uygur. It depicts a couple in a supermarket saying they cannot afford groceries because they have to set money aside “for killing Palestinians.” It concludes by stating that the Michigan Democrat’s GOP opponent “is for they/them,” referring to Israelis.
In a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, an El-Sayed campaign representative says the ad “is not affiliated in any way” with his campaign and that it did not speak for him.
“Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump’s agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders,” campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner says in the statement. “No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign.”
Syria says death toll in Jordan strikes rises to 8
Syria says the death toll in Monday’s strikes in its south has risen to eight, as Jordan says it had targeted “terrorist organizations” after a deadly jihadist attack on a church.
Health officials say “hospitals in Daraa province have received eight victims, including an elderly man and three children,” in addition to four wounded, raising an earlier toll of five dead.
‘I never spoke to him about it’: Trump denies that 2nd endorsement of Netanyahu was due to pressure from PM
US President Donald Trump claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not ask him to issue a second endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Trump posted another expression of support for Netanyahu on Sunday, hours after the Axios news site revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office had been pressing the White House to do so.
Asked whether that was the case, Trump tells reporters, “No, I never spoke to him about it.”
“I think he has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions,” Trump adds.
Trump on Netanyahu:
Netanyahu has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions. pic.twitter.com/gpgdwg7gIM
— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 26, 2026
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