Defying election czar, Netanyahu talked election integrity with police chief – reports

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied orders from the Central Elections Committee by discussing voting integrity during a meeting with the police chief, despite the CEC specifically instructing him not to do so, as it is not his purview, according to reports on Monday.

The meeting, held the day before, was attended by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy.

Ahead of the meeting, reports said that the purpose was to discuss the integrity of the election scheduled for Tuesday.

After a petition was filed to prevent the gathering, CEC Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg allowed the meeting, but ruled that the topic of the election process must not be broached, nor any related matters that are under the committee’s jurisdiction.

The meeting went ahead, and during discussions, Netanyahu asked about the potential for riots by “left-wing anarchists” harming the election, according to sources cited by Haaretz.

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The Kan public broadcaster, without citing sources, reported that Ben Gvir also asked if police were aware of “groups of anarchists” who intended to disrupt the elections.

Levy said that all information received was looked into. When Netanyahu asked how police would deal with such incidents, Levy said that those who block roads would be dealt with a “heavy hand,” Kan reported.

Haaretz quoted senior law enforcement officials as saying that Sohlberg was “deceived, and he needs to be more alert in the coming days.”

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Sohlberg, who is also the deputy Supreme Court president, approved the unusual meeting over the objection of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who had noted that responsibility for the proper conduct of the election rests with the CEC and not politicians.

On Sunday, Netanyahu gave an interview to Radio 103FM and claimed that there was a “danger of attempts to rig the elections from within.”

He also claimed there was concern that activists would aim to cause disruptions at voting stations, possibly referring to a recent report by the pro-government Channel 14 that claimed former prime minister Ehud Barak, a sharp critic of the premier, is forming groups of activists to monitor voting stations.

In June, when Likud lawmakers proposed installing cameras at polling stations to combat fraud, Central Elections Committee director general Dean Livne said existing safeguards were sufficient.

“There is no fraud in Israel. If it exists, it’s on the margins,” Livne said at the time.