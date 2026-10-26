A Mandatory Listen – Sir Simon Schama: A howl against rising global antisemitism

Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

For this sixth episode in the new series, we speak with historian Sir Simon Schama, who recently published a lengthy essay titled “Jew-Hatred: The Latest Edition.”

WATCH the full episode here:

In this cry from the heart, the professor of art history and history at Columbia University gives a broad-strokes history of antisemitism and delves into reasons why it is rising globally.

The award-winning author and cultural essayist for The New Yorker, who has written and presented more than 30 documentaries on topics including the Holocaust, brings forth recent examples from his own life in which Jews have experienced a new form of hatred, which he wryly labels “its latest edition.”

In this free-flowing conversation, we learn about the haters’ misperceptions and how bias is being transmitted virally today.

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode: