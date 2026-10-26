A Mandatory Listen

A Mandatory Listen

A Mandatory Listen – Sir Simon Schama: A howl against rising global antisemitism

In the fifth episode of our new podcast series, we go deep into the world’s oldest hatred and why it is being proliferated yet again today

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Sir Simon Schama
    Sir Simon Schama is a professor of art history and history at Columbia University. His award-winning books, translated into fifteen languages, include Rough Crossings, A History of Britain and The Story of the Jews. He is a cultural essayist for The New Yorker and has written and presented more than thirty documentaries.
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Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

For this sixth episode in the new series, we speak with historian Sir Simon Schama, who recently published a lengthy essay titled “Jew-Hatred: The Latest Edition.”

WATCH the full episode here:

In this cry from the heart, the professor of art history and history at Columbia University gives a broad-strokes history of antisemitism and delves into reasons why it is rising globally.

More from A Mandatory Listen

The award-winning author and cultural essayist for The New Yorker, who has written and presented more than 30 documentaries on topics including the Holocaust, brings forth recent examples from his own life in which Jews have experienced a new form of hatred, which he wryly labels “its latest edition.”

In this free-flowing conversation, we learn about the haters’ misperceptions and how bias is being transmitted virally today.

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode:

read more:
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