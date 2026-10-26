Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Katz denies mounting reports that Netanyahu plans to fire Zamir if reelected

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:07 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz denies reports that there is an intention to fire IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Channel 12, Channel 13 and i24 news reported this evening that, should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form the next government, he would move to dismiss Zamir, amid a rift between them.

Katz says that the reports are “completely fabricated and an absolute lie, just like other lies… that were spread over the past day with the aim of harming Likud ahead of the election.”

“I recommended Zamir’s appointment as chief of staff. We are working together for the security of the State of Israel, with unprecedented historic achievements, and I intend to continue doing so in the future,” he adds.

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