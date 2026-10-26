Trump pledges $1 million for information leading to voter fraud conviction

US President Donald Trump on Monday announces a $1 million reward for information about voter fraud, in a fresh bid to push his false claim to have won the 2020 election and sow doubt ahead of US midterms.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past elections, or the upcoming 2026 midterm Election will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the fraud!” Trump says on his Truth Social network.