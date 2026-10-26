Kasparov hopes Netanyahu’s days are numbered, urges Russian-Israelis to vote him out

Garry Kasparov, the former world chess champion and one of Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, has a blunt message for the roughly 150,000 Russian immigrants who have arrived in Israel in recent years, many of them voting for the first time in Tuesday’s election.

“Just vote against Bibi Netanyahu, period,” Kasparov told The Times of Israel in an interview on Sunday. “You escaped Putin’s Russia. Most of you, I understand, did it because you disagreed with Putin’s regime… By voting against Bibi, you’re helping Ukraine, and eventually helping Russia as well.”

Kasparov, who left Russia in 2013 facing imminent arrest, said he had “no doubt” that the Kremlin’s propaganda resources were being used to sway Israel’s Russian-speaking voters toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “using very simple arguments: Bibi is strong.”

Netanyahu, he argued, is one of Putin’s “favorite candidates,” alongside US President Donald Trump and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, because he guarantees that Israel will keep “its ambiguous position toward the war in Ukraine.” As long as Netanyahu stays, he said, “Israel will be a pariah,” which suits Putin, because antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment across Europe “helps him set the whole continent ablaze.”

Kasparov said he hoped Netanyahu’s days in power were numbered, and predicted a new government without him. He said he hoped there would be a way to bring one of the Arab parties to support a minority government, stressing that this was his “personal hope.”

He was unsparing in his assessment of the prime minister’s political skills, crediting Netanyahu with “a phenomenal survival instinct” and lamenting that the “many good people who challenge him lack the instincts of a political animal.”

But in his view, Israel can no longer rely on its old arguments for support in Washington. “It is no longer a unique state entitled to all American help because it is fighting a barbaric invasion. That language doesn’t work anymore,” Kasparov said. Instead, Israel must take its place among “those who fight for freedom against tyranny, which means being on Ukraine’s side.”

Israel and Ukraine are fighting “the same war, fought on two fronts,” Kasparov argued, against a common enemy: “Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia behind them.” The missiles fired at Israel from Iran and from the Houthis in Yemen, he said, “were tested on Ukraine.” And while acknowledging he had no physical proof, he questioned how Hamas could have built a tunnel network that “looks to me like a subway system” without outside help.

Kasparov also argued that the threat to Israel’s existence was no longer what it was 50 or 80 years ago. “October 7, 2023, was not the Yom Kippur War of 1973,” he said. “It was a horrible disaster, an act of genocide, but it did not threaten the very existence of the State of Israel.”

Born in Baku to a mother of Armenian descent and a Jewish father, Kasparov became world chess champion in 1985 and has spent decades campaigning for democracy. He now lives in New York, where he chairs the Renew Democracy Initiative. On October 15, he wrote an op-ed in The New York Times titled “Israelis Must Choose a Secular Nation or Theocracy,” warning against Netanyahu’s autocratic tendencies and his dependence on the Haredi and national-religious blocs.

Kasparov spoke to The Times of Israel via Zoom on October 25. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

The Times of Israel: You recently wrote in The New York Times about Israel’s elections, though you never lived here, despite your Jewish roots. Why is this so important to you?

Garry Kasparov: Any election is important now, because we are going through a very complicated period. It’s turmoil. It’s a clash of civilizations. Many of the foundational elements of the world we have lived in for the last 30 years are in question — they are no longer functioning the way they were intended to.

The election in Israel is very important because, yes, it’s a small country, but it has an impact way beyond its size. It will have an effect in America. And the Israeli theme — both Israel as a country and antisemitism, which unfortunately is a never-dying phenomenon — is a big topic now across the civilized world, actually across the globe. On top of that, the election in Israel may affect relations between Israel and Ukraine, so it can change the dynamic.

In my view, this is the same war, fought on two fronts, for a very simple reason: We have the same enemy. It’s Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia behind them

In my view, this is the same war, fought on two fronts, for a very simple reason: We have the same enemy. It’s Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia behind them. And of course China as the big daddy, pulling the strings behind the curtain. So Israel’s elections will also give an indication of what we could expect in America [in the midterm elections] a few days later.

I never lived in Israel, but I was in Israel many times, so I have strong ties — call them spiritual ties. And I believe that Israel, as the only democracy in the region, deserves full support, because it is part of the never-ending global battle between the forces of tyranny and the forces of freedom.

Israel deserves the support of all people who recognize this and can see beyond these crazy ideas based on a mixture of antisemitism and anti-Western ideology.

You touched on Netanyahu and the role of the leader in history. You’ve been watching Israel for a long time. Do you feel that something fundamental changed that makes Israel’s friends drift away from it? What is this subtle something?

I wish there were a politician of Netanyahu’s caliber on the other side [of Israel’s political map], because the many good people who challenge him lack the instincts of a political animal. We have to give Bibi credit for having a phenomenal survival instinct.

Say whatever you want about Bibi or Trump, but they were way above the opposition that was supposed to prevent them from accumulating so much power. Bibi towering over Israeli politics is another illustration that we live in an era of managers. There are no strong leaders who could lead us away from this abyss.

Bibi towering over Israeli politics is another illustration that we live in an era of managers. There are no strong leaders who could lead us away from this abyss

Hopefully Bibi’s days are numbered, because there is a growing opposition that may succeed even without a leader of the same strength and conviction. I think Israeli society has matured. People recognize that it’s time to make some tough choices. And the fact that the Jewish issue, antisemitism, has become such a big problem shows that it’s time to take a side.

Israel has to take its place firmly in the coalition that is fighting for freedom, and stop maneuvering in between, looking for temporary advantages.

I do understand that Israel is dealing with issues of survival. That’s different from many other democracies. But after the Abraham Accords, and looking at the changing political balance in the world, I don’t think the threat to Israel’s survival is equal to what it was 80 or even 50 years ago.

October 7, 2023, was not the Yom Kippur War of 1973. It was a horrible disaster, an act of genocide, but it did not threaten the very existence of the State of Israel. So it’s time to adjust and to become part of the global coalition.

I hope the new government — because I believe there will be a new government in Israel, without Bibi Netanyahu — will make the necessary adjustments.

It’s also worth mentioning that Bibi and Trump have something in common: The moment you take them out of the equation, the Republican Party in America and Likud could become different. The leader managed to paralyze the party. It seems that in this election Likud will not be the biggest party by number of seats, but it used to be the leading party, and it followed the leader. Every attempt to uproot Bibi, to rebel against him, ended with the politicians who tried it being expelled from Likud’s ranks.

The Republican Party will also have to go through a period of reckoning, to find its conservative roots, after elections that I believe will be disastrous for Donald Trump.

It’s time to recognize that the world has changed, and it’s time to reposition Israel in the world. It’s not an easy task, because there are headwinds.

But going back to Israel: It’s time to recognize that the world has changed, and it’s time to reposition Israel in the world. Many European countries are being swamped by a coalition of the far left and Islamists. But you have to find a way to navigate. Good navigators knew how to sail against the headwind. That’s how we got explorers.

Just a few days ago, Netanyahu warned Israelis that after Trump there will be a president hostile to Israel, that American aid to Israel is done, and that sanctions are basically looming. We don’t know if that will happen, but it’s definitely true that Israel is losing its place in the hearts of Americans, in the Democratic camp but also in the Republican camp. What can be done to win back that place?

First of all, Israel needs a new government. That’s very important. I could partially accept Netanyahu’s arguments, but the question can be turned around: Maybe somebody who has been in power for nearly 20 years, on and off, is responsible for Israel’s plight.

So yes, [Mr. Netanyahu,] you’re right, but it’s your own fault that Israel is viewed this way. Not entirely your fault — I’m not here to blame you exclusively — but we need fresh ideas. We need to find new coalitions. That’s why I believe this election is truly fateful for the State of Israel, and I believe there is room [for change].

Israel has to start repositioning itself. It is no longer a unique state entitled to all American help because it is fighting a barbaric invasion. That language doesn’t work anymore

But Israel has to start repositioning itself. It is no longer a unique state entitled to all American help because it is fighting a barbaric invasion. That language doesn’t work anymore. Israel has to find its place in the ranks of those who fight for freedom against tyranny, which means being on Ukraine’s side. Many people in Europe are willing to stand with Israel, but they need somebody on the other side. It takes two to tango.

I want to talk a little about Russia and the lessons we can draw from what happened there, including Russian influence and attempts to meddle in elections, in your country and in ours.

Russia is a full-blown dictatorship. I left Russia in 2013 facing imminent arrest, because that was the beginning of political persecution. Eventually all my friends and colleagues had to either leave or be killed. Today in Putin’s Russia you can go to jail for a tweet.

Israel is one of the freest countries in the world, so I believe you still have plenty of legal options to change the government, and you will use them effectively. The polls demonstrate that public opinion is very much alive. People understand what’s at stake. If we are to believe the polls, Bibi will not have a majority. And hopefully — this is my personal hope, I don’t speak on anybody’s behalf — there will be a way to bring one of the Arab parties to support a minority government. It’s very important to show that Israel has left Bibi, and that era, behind.

Russia is a permanent problem. Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship is not something that stays inside Russia’s borders. Aggression has become its ideology. When you look at Russia — its economy, finances, industry, propaganda, education — it’s war, war, war. Russia is now on a war footing. War has become the air the country breathes. That’s why every conversation about peace talks is a smokescreen. Putin is laughing, because he has never changed his goals.

And it’s not Garry Kasparov trying to tell this to the Israeli or American public. I’m simply pointing at Putin. Don’t listen to me — listen to him. He is very consistent about his plans to push forward with the total destruction of the Ukrainian state. That’s the goal. The overarching idea is to restore Russian influence in Eastern Europe, based on the ultimatum Russia presented to the European Union and the Americans in December 2021, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The overarching idea is to restore Russian influence in Eastern Europe, based on the ultimatum Russia presented to the European Union and the Americans in December 2021, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

So this war has no intermediate solution. There is no middle ground. And it’s not because we are warmongers who want the war to continue. I support the Ukrainians; whatever they decide, I’m behind them. I represent a relatively small group of Russian political emigrants — 10 percent, 15%, though our numbers are probably growing. We call ourselves the Party of Ukrainian Victory. We believe Ukraine’s victory is the only way to bring about change in Russia.

Explain in simple words to an Israeli who is not of Russian origin: Why should Israel stand with Ukraine?

It’s very simple. In Russia, we are dealing with a regime that will not change until we destroy the imperial virus in the minds of Russians. If you look at Russian history over the last 200 years, only a major military and geopolitical defeat led to change.

So nothing short of a Ukrainian flag in Sevastopol can influence Russians and show them that the choice is simple: Either we become a Chinese colony — and China is just waiting for the moment to grab territory and control those vast resources — or we find a way back to the civilized world.

And for those in Israel who don’t care, who don’t want to know about the rest of the world: Russia is behind everything that threatens the very existence of the State of Israel. Russia, unfortunately, is still run by the KGB. They always viewed the Middle East as a powder keg that could blow up the world.

Hamas, Hezbollah — they are supported by Iran, and Iran is a Russian client. The missiles flying now at Israel or at American allies in the region, whether they come from Iran or from the Houthis, are missiles that were tested in Ukraine, and that experience is being used to attack Israel.

If we can help Ukraine win, it will bring about change in Russia. That would definitely relieve dramatic pressure on Israel, because Iran would lose its biggest supporter.

So we are in the same boat. If we can help Ukraine win, it will bring about change in Russia. That would definitely relieve dramatic pressure on Israel, because Iran would lose its biggest supporter. And while I don’t have any physical proof, I always ask the question: How was Hamas able to build such a sophisticated underground tunnel network, which looks to me like a subway system? How many countries could produce the engineers and technicians to make sure it functions?

Four years ago, during the previous elections, the head of the Shin Bet warned about Russian influence and intervention in Israel’s elections. We know Russia tried its luck in the United States, in France and in many other countries. Why does Russia want to meddle in democracies? Does it work for a specific side, or does it just want to mess up the system and polarize it? What is the goal?

There are two prongs, two layers. One is obviously to create a mess, because Putin is very good at creating chaos. I call him a merchant of doubt. Unlike the Soviet regime, he isn’t spreading an ideology. He doesn’t care — far right, far left — anything that disturbs the balance, anything that creates opportunities to spread chaos, he’s happy with.

But in some elections he has his favorite candidates, and naturally Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen and Bibi Netanyahu are among them. The connection between Trump and Putin — you don’t have to waste time explaining it; it has become apparent. Le Pen’s first promise is to cut aid to Ukraine, which matters because European support for Ukraine is crucial. Without it, Ukraine cannot survive. So we understand why Putin supports Le Pen.

As for Bibi, Bibi guarantees that Israel will keep its ambiguous position toward the war in Ukraine. Israel will not be able to join the coalition of the free against tyranny. And as long as Bibi stays, Israel will be a pariah, which suits Putin, because antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiment all over Europe helps him set the whole continent ablaze.

So it’s simple: Naturally, Bibi is his favorite candidate. I have no doubt that all the resources of Putin’s propaganda have been brainwashing the Russian-speaking population in Israel, using very simple arguments: Bibi is strong. They’re not reinventing the wheel. Unfortunately, these methods have been tested and have worked before. I hope they won’t work as effectively now.

Naturally, Bibi is his favorite candidate. I have no doubt that all the resources of Putin’s propaganda have been brainwashing the Russian-speaking population in Israel.

You mentioned antisemitism in Europe. Partly it’s organic — there was always antisemitism, and there is antisemitism now. But in a few cases the authorities actually caught Russian agents. I don’t think that was publicized much in Israel; it isn’t widespread knowledge. Is it common, in your opinion?

It’s part of Putin’s plan to spread the war around the civilized world. Of course he uses the most convenient topics. He doesn’t invent them. He’s an opportunist, but a very effective one. For anybody who wants to stir up tension in the free world, antisemitism is the number one topic, so why not?

Especially now, with a very strong Islamist element in Western society, and with many tragically brainwashed young students who were caught up in leftist, anti-Western ideas. It’s a great opportunity. So I would be surprised if we don’t find Russian agents behind it.

In my view, European governments and intelligence services have done very little to tell the truth about the sabotage — whether industrial, ideological or financial. But Putin is at war with Europe.

Again, it’s not Garry Kasparov telling you this; it’s Vladimir Putin who insists that the whole goal [in] Europe, and further distancing Europe and the free world from Israel, is part of his plan.

Well, he seems to be succeeding, because relations are getting worse all the time.

Look, I keep saying that Europe has to deal with two major issues: corruption and impotence. The European Union doesn’t have the political spine to address the most important issues now, including its own preservation. That means Ukraine. Ukraine is the shield that is saving Europe from collapse. It’s amazing that Europeans are still deliberating over how to help Ukraine. No Ukraine, no united Europe, because Putin will be the boss of the continent.

Finally: About 150,000 immigrants who came to Israel from Russia recently, essentially escaping Putin’s war, are about to vote, some for the first time. Do you want to say something to them?

Absolutely. Just vote against Bibi Netanyahu, period. You escaped Putin’s Russia. Most of you, I understand, did it because you disagreed with Putin’s regime. We want Russia one day to turn for the better, and that won’t happen until Ukraine wins.

Garry Kasparov conveys a message to Russian-speaking Israelis, ahead of the election on Tuesday.

By voting against Bibi, you’re helping Ukraine, and eventually helping Russia as well. It will also help reduce the tension between Israel and the European Union, the Americans and the Canadians.

It’s time to move forward. We need new politics. We need big changes. And we have to leave Bibi Netanyahu and his historical baggage behind us.