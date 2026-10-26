Trump says Jews who vote for Michigan’s El-Sayed should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Jewish voters who support Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, should be “ashamed of themselves.”

El-Sayed is a harsh critic of Israel, accuses the country of committing genocide, and opposes the US providing weapons to it. He is locked in a tight race with the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers, ahead of the November 3 US midterm election.

“Any Jewish person that supports this guy should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump says at a campaign rally in Port Huron. “You should never speak to them again.”

Trump claimed to be “polling at 99 percent in Israel.” In fact, while Trump has historically scored high marks in surveys of Israelis, his popularity has fluctuated this year, particularly when he pursued an agreement to end the war with Iran. A poll by Channel 12 in June found that 71% did not trust Trump to look out for Israeli interests in an agreement with Iran.

“I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy,” Trump said. And he’ll get some.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

In his first term and especially during his 2024 campaign for president, Trump repeatedly questioned why most American Jews have historically voted for Democrats. In 2024, he said that Jews who voted Democrat “should have their head examined.”

TRUMP: Any Jewish person that supports El-Sayed should be ashamed of themselves. I'm polling at 99% in Israel and I cannot how anybody who's Jewish can even think about voting for this guy pic.twitter.com/bJkLWVGFt8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026

Advertisement

Earlier this year, he said in an interview: “How a Jewish person can vote for a Democrat is beyond me.”

Trump frequently targets El-Sayed at his rallies, and has repeatedly made fun of the candidate’s name.

If El-Sayed wins, he would be the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Trump has sought to paint him as an anti-American Muslim radical, and on Sunday he took the rhetoric to a new level, likening El-Sayed to the attackers who took over United Flight 93 during the September 11, 2001, attacks.

El-Sayed has dismissed the accusations against him and, in a recent advertisement, defended his religion, saying, “Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington.”

“I’m here to keep a jihadist, Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” the president said.

Michigan has one of the nation’s most competitive US Senate contests going into the November 3 midterm elections, with former US Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican, and El-Sayed vying for an open seat that will help to decide control of the chamber.

Advertisement

The president on Sunday compared voting against El-Sayed to the actions of Michigan native Todd Beamer and others who fought back against the Flight 93 hijackers.

“Twenty-five years later, Michigan needs to stand up and fight, just like Todd did, to stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol,” Trump said.